Copper Village: New Affordable Housing Complex being Developed in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- It was announced today, after years of planning, South Rome will soon have a new affordable housing complex.
The $105 million complex is called Copper Village, and is set to be built on 10 acres off Baptiste Avenue. It's expected to have 250 middle-income housing units between South James Street and the Erie Canal.
"We’ve raised the bar now on middle income housing," Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said. "This will be a transformative, game changing project for South Rome. This remarkable project will be the single largest affordable housing endeavor in the history of Rome.”
Contruction is expected to start late 2024.