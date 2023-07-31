 Skip to main content
Copper Village: New Affordable Housing Complex being Developed in Rome

Rome, N.Y.

Logo Courtesy of City of Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- It was announced today, after years of planning, South Rome will soon have a new affordable housing complex. 

The $105 million complex is called Copper Village, and is set to be built on 10 acres off Baptiste Avenue. It's expected to have 250 middle-income housing units between South James Street and the Erie Canal. 

"We’ve raised the bar now on middle income housing," Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said. "This will be a transformative, game changing project for South Rome. This remarkable project will be the single largest affordable housing endeavor in the history of Rome.”

Contruction is expected to start late 2024.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

