Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County invites public to monthly meetings

Cornell Cooperative Oneida County

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- The Board of Directors for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is inviting the public to join its monthly meetings. 

Below are the upcoming dates: 

  • February 23, 2023: Committee Meeting
  • March 23, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
  • April 27, 2023: Committee Meeting
  • May 25, 2023: Tentative Board of Directors Meeting
  • June 22, 2023: Committee Meeting
  • July 20, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
  • September 28, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
  • October 26, 2023: Annual Meeting, TBD location
  • November 30, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting

Most of the meetings listed will be held at 121 Second Street in Oriskany, the meeting set for Oct. 26 will be determined at a later date, all will start at 6 p.m. 