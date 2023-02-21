Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County invites public to monthly meetings

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- The Board of Directors for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is inviting the public to join its monthly meetings.
Below are the upcoming dates:
- February 23, 2023: Committee Meeting
- March 23, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
- April 27, 2023: Committee Meeting
- May 25, 2023: Tentative Board of Directors Meeting
- June 22, 2023: Committee Meeting
- July 20, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
- September 28, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
- October 26, 2023: Annual Meeting, TBD location
- November 30, 2023: Board of Directors Meeting
Most of the meetings listed will be held at 121 Second Street in Oriskany, the meeting set for Oct. 26 will be determined at a later date, all will start at 6 p.m.