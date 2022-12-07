Cornell expert gives advice on picking the best Christmas Tree

ITHACA, N.Y. -- If you haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, there's still time! And a Cornell expert is giving some advice on what to look for in a perfect tree.
Elizabeth Lamb is a plant breeding expert and a senior extension associate with Cornell Cooperative Extension's, New York State Integrated Pest Management Program.
Lamb says:
“Most of the Christmas tree species grown in New York state have good needle retention if cut when they are dormant – after a couple of frosts will do. But even more important is making sure the tree stays hydrated by making a fresh cut on the bottom, keeping it in water and not placing it somewhere it is more likely to dry out – like over a heating vent. If you are buying a pre-cut tree, shake it to see if the needles stay on. A few falling is normal, but it shouldn’t look like a green snowstorm. Personal preference wins when picking a tree. Do you want the whole experience of cutting your own tree with some hot chocolate? Or do you need to get it quickly and get it home? Most local farms have both ‘cut your own’ and some precuts available. Others also run tree lots in town and bring fresh trees out often. Garden centers may have local trees or ones brought from Pennsylvania or North Carolina wholesale farms. I have a bias toward buying local as I like talking to the growers directly. County Cornell Cooperative Extension offices often have lists of local growers, as does the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of NY. "
There are many local businesses in the area selling Christmas Trees still including Massouds in Sauquoit, Buttenschon Farm in Marcy, Henderberg's Farm in Rome, among many others.