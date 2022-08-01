Appeals court rules against parents in fight over school vaccine exemptions

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunization requirements.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by families and Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group.
The lawsuit challenged state rules that were tightened in 2019 after a major measles outbreak. Children now can get an exemption from required vaccines only if they have rare medical conditions. The families said their rights had been violated.