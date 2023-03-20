Bassett Healthcare Network lifts mask requirements in most facilities

Bassett Healthcare Network lifted the mask requirements in most of its facilities on Monday.
The decision was made after continued monitoring of local COVID-19 transmission rates.
“Bassett’s experts in Infection Control, Incident Command, Employee Health, and other areas have been diligently reviewing COVID-19 community transmission rates weekly,” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “They have been looking for a sustained trend of decreasing transmission rates. Bassett’s eight-county service area has now demonstrated declining community transmission rates for more than three weeks.”
The A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Valley Residential Services and Valley Health Services will still require masks for employees and visitors due to stricter CDC guidelines for long-term care facilities.