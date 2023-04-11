 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Biden signs bill ending Covid-19 national emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
EPA Electric Vehicles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration will propose new automobile pollution limits this week that would require at least 54% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, ramping up quickly to as high as 67% by 2032. That's according to three people briefed on the plan. 

President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to end the national emergency for Covid-19, the White House said, in a move that will not affect the end of the separate public health emergency scheduled for May 11.

A White House official downplayed the impact of the bill, saying the termination of the emergency "does not impact our ability to wind down authorities in an orderly way."

The bill to end the national emergency cleared the Senate last month in a bipartisan 68-23 vote and passed the House earlier this year with 11 Democrats crossing party lines to vote for the joint resolution.

"Since Congress voted to terminate the National Emergency earlier than anticipated, the Administration has worked to expedite its wind down and provide as much notice as possible to potentially impacted individuals," the official said, adding that the country is in a "different place" than it was in January.

The administration has been winding down authorities over the past few months, the official noted.

The official said that "to be clear, ending the National Emergency will not impact the planned wind-down of the Public Health Emergency on May 11" -- which enabled the government to provide many Americans with Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines at no charge, as well as offer enhanced social safety net benefits, to help the nation cope with the pandemic and minimize its impact, as CNN previously reported.

"But since Congress moved to undo the National Emergency earlier than intended, we've been working with agencies to address the impacts of ending the declaration early," the official said.

The White House had signaled strong opposition to the bill but said that ultimately, the president would sign it if it came across his desk. The White House had planned end to both emergencies by May 11.

