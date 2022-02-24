 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine syringe

Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline.

Canadian regulators said Thursday the two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64. Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles that mimic the spike protein coating the coronavirus.

The particles are removed and purified. GSK provides another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.

