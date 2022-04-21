Community Wellness Partners to receive $2.6M from FEMA to cover COVID testing costs

CLINTON, N.Y. – Community Wellness Partners will receive $2.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to cover the extensive costs of employee testing during the height of the pandemic.
CWP operates both LutheranCare and Presbyterian Homes & Services, and was responsible for testing all employees due to state public health mandates.
President and CEO Jeremy Rutter says the grant approval was due in large part to the diligence of the teams at both facilities, saying, “The scope of work that went into completing this FEMA application was enormous and our Team at Community Wellness Partners truly came together to ensure that we were successful in attaining this much-needed funding. I am more than pleased with the outcome.”