Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 1, 2022

Oneida County
- 204 new positive cases, 54,369 total.
- 2,222 active positive cases.
- 8.3% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 635 total.
- 63 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 29 unvaccinated/34 vaccinated
- 46 at MVHS
- 6 at Rome Health
- 11 out of county
- 10 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 5 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 11 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 46% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
- The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old.
- The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 56% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
- Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 76% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
Herkimer County
- 2 COVID-related deaths
- 1 person was vaccinated
- 1 person was not
- 55 new positive tests
- 172 active cases
- 21 hospitalized
Otsego County
- 1 COVID-related death
- 46 new positive tests
- 4 hospitalized