Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 1, 2022

These are the COVID-19 statistics from local county health departments.

Oneida County

  • 204 new positive cases, 54,369 total.
    • 2,222 active positive cases.
    • 8.3% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 635 total.
  • 63 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 29 unvaccinated/34 vaccinated
    • 46 at MVHS
    • 6 at Rome Health
    • 11 out of county
  • 10 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
    • 5 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
    • 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • 11 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
    • 2 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 46% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old.
  • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years-old.
  • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 56% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
  • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 76% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Herkimer County

  • 2 COVID-related deaths
    • 1 person was vaccinated
    • 1 person was not
  • 55 new positive tests
  • 172 active cases
  • 21 hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 1 COVID-related death
  • 46 new positive tests
  • 4 hospitalized

