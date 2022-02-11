 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 11, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Local health departments provide updated coronavirus statistics.

Oneida County

  • 104 new positive cases, 55,711 total.
    • 1,342 active positive cases.
    • 6.1% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 642 total.
  • 41 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 28 at MVHS.
    • 10 at Rome Health.
    • 3 out of county.
  • 7 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
  • 2 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

Herkimer County

  • 1 COVID-related death
    • Not vaccinated
  • 13 new positive tests
  • 96 active cases
  • 11 hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 26 new positive tests
  • 6 hospitalized
Coronavirus numbers by county: Nov. 8, 2021

Recommended for you