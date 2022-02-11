Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 11, 2022

Oneida County
- 104 new positive cases, 55,711 total.
- 1,342 active positive cases.
- 6.1% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 642 total.
- 41 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 28 at MVHS.
- 10 at Rome Health.
- 3 out of county.
- 7 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 2 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
Herkimer County
- 1 COVID-related death
- Not vaccinated
- 13 new positive tests
- 96 active cases
- 11 hospitalized
Otsego County
- 26 new positive tests
- 6 hospitalized