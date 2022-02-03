 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches overnight.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly exceed 1 inch
per hour at times tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 3, 2022

COVID-19 infections

Updated coronavirus statistics from local health departments.

Oneida County

  • 206 new positive cases, 54,756 total.
    • 2,222 active positive cases.
    • 7.5% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 636 total.
  • 57 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 27 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated
    • 42 at MVHS
    • 4 at Rome Health
    • 11 out of county
  • 9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
    • 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
    • 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
  • 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
    • 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 47% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 56 years old.
  • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years old.
  • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 33% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
  • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 65% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Herkimer County

  • 46 new positive tests
  • 175 active cases
  • 22 hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 1 COVID-related death
  • 48 new positive tests
  • 3 hospitalized

