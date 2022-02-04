 Skip to main content
Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 4, 2022

  • Updated
Here are the updated COVID-19 numbers locally for Feb. 4, 2022.

Oneida County

  • 155 new positive cases, 54,911 total.
    • 2,074 active positive cases.
    • Vaccination rate of reported positive cases
  • 71% of reported positive cases from Jan. 19 - 25 were unvaccinated.
  • 69% of reported positive cases since July 1, 2021 were unvaccinated.
  • 7.2% positivity rate.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 636 total.
  • Vaccination rate of COVID-related deaths
    • 2022
      • 23 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
    • 2021
      • 315 unvaccinated/52 vaccinated
    • 2020
      • 228 unvaccinated/vaccinated N/A
  • Total unvaccinated COVID-related deaths by age
    • 1 was 0-12 years-old
    • 1 were 13-19 years old
    • 7 were 20-29 years-old
    • 5 were 30-39 years-old
    • 18 were 40-49 years-old
    • 33 were 50-59 years-old
    • 120 were 60-69 years-old
    • 169 were 70-79 years-old
    • 209 were 80+ years-old
  • Total vaccinated COVID-related deaths
    • 0 were 0-12 years-old
    • 0 were 13-19 years-old
    • 0 were 20-29 years-old
    • 0 were 30-39 years-old
    • 2 were 40-49 years-old
    • 7 were 50-59 years-old
    • 6 were 60-69 years-old
    • 21 were 70-79 years-old
    • 32 were 80+ years-old
  •  48 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 23 unvaccinated/25 vaccinated
    • 33 at MVHS.
    • 2 at Rome Health.
    • 13 out of county.
  • 8 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
    • 3 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • 4 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
    • 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
  • 5 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
    • 1 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
  • 48% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 57 years-old.
  • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 67 years-old.
  • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 64% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
  • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 81% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 24% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 73,703 booster doses have been administered.

Herkimer County

  • 62 new positive tests
  • 160 active cases
  • 23 people hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 38 new positive tests
  • 3 people in the hospital

