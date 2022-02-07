 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 7, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Local health departments release updated coronavirus numbers.

Oneida County

  • 274* new positive cases, 55,185 total. *(includes Feb. 4 – 6)
    • Feb. 4: 146
    • Feb. 5: 77
    • Feb. 6: 51
  • 1,567 active positive cases.
  • 6.4% positivity rate.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 637 total. *(includes Feb. 4 – 6)
    • Feb. 4: 0
    • Feb. 5: 0
    • Feb. 6: 1
  • 51 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 32 at MVHS.
    • 8 at Rome Health.
    • 11 out of county.
  • 8 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
  • 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

Herkimer County

  • 2 COVID-related deaths.
    • 1 person was vaccinated.
    • 1 person was unvaccinated
  • 25 new positive tests
  • 131 active cases
  • 25 hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 24 new positive tests
  • 7 hospitalized

Recommended for you