Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 7, 2022

Oneida County
- 274* new positive cases, 55,185 total. *(includes Feb. 4 – 6)
- Feb. 4: 146
- Feb. 5: 77
- Feb. 6: 51
- 1,567 active positive cases.
- 6.4% positivity rate.
- 1* new COVID-19-related death, 637 total. *(includes Feb. 4 – 6)
- Feb. 4: 0
- Feb. 5: 0
- Feb. 6: 1
- 51 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 32 at MVHS.
- 8 at Rome Health.
- 11 out of county.
- 8 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
Herkimer County
- 2 COVID-related deaths.
- 1 person was vaccinated.
- 1 person was unvaccinated
- 25 new positive tests
- 131 active cases
- 25 hospitalized
Otsego County
- 24 new positive tests
- 7 hospitalized