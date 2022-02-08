 Skip to main content
Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 8, 2022

  • Updated
Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties provide updated coronavirus statistics.

Oneida County

  • 146 new positive cases, 55,331 total.
    • 1,430 active positive cases.
    • 6.2% positivity rate.
  • 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 640 total.
  • 47 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 30 at MVHS.
    • 7 at Rome Health.
    • 10 out of county.
  • 8 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
  • 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

Herkimer County

  • 1 COVID-related death.
    • Vaccinated.
  • 53 new positive tests.
  • 120 active cases.
  • 21 hospitalized.

Otsego County

  • 68 new positive tests.
  • 5 hospitalized.

