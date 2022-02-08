Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 8, 2022

Oneida County
- 146 new positive cases, 55,331 total.
- 1,430 active positive cases.
- 6.2% positivity rate.
- 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 640 total.
- 47 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 30 at MVHS.
- 7 at Rome Health.
- 10 out of county.
- 8 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
Herkimer County
- 1 COVID-related death.
- Vaccinated.
- 53 new positive tests.
- 120 active cases.
- 21 hospitalized.
Otsego County
- 68 new positive tests.
- 5 hospitalized.