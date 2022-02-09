 Skip to main content
Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 9, 2022

  • Updated
Updated coronavirus statistics from local county health departments.

Oneida County

  • 152 new positive cases, 55,483 total.
    • 1,457 active positive cases.
    • 6.2% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 641 total.
  • 38 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 29 at MVHS.
    • 5 at Rome Health.
    • 4 out of county.
  • 6 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
  • 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

Herkimer County

  • 2 COVID-related deaths.
    • Both were vaccinated.
  • 33 new positive tests.
  • 128 active cases.
  • 14 hospitalized.

Otsego County

  • 38 new positive tests.
  • 5 hospitalized.

