Coronavirus numbers by county: Feb. 9, 2022

Oneida County
- 152 new positive cases, 55,483 total.
- 1,457 active positive cases.
- 6.2% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 641 total.
- 38 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 29 at MVHS.
- 5 at Rome Health.
- 4 out of county.
- 6 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 3 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
Herkimer County
- 2 COVID-related deaths.
- Both were vaccinated.
- 33 new positive tests.
- 128 active cases.
- 14 hospitalized.
Otsego County
- 38 new positive tests.
- 5 hospitalized.