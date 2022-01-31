Coronavirus numbers by county: Jan. 31, 2022

Oneida County
- 547* new positive cases, 54,165 total. *(includes 1/28-1/30)
- 1/28: 283
- 1/29: 125
- 1/30: 139
- 2,423 active positive cases.
- Vaccination rate of reported positive cases
- 74% of reported positive cases from 1/12/22 to 1/18/22 were unvaccinated.
- 70% of reported positive cases since July 1, 2021 were unvaccinated.
- 9.5% positivity rate.
- Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 3% are 0-4 years-old
- 7% are 5-11 years-old
- 7% are 12-17 years-old
- 44% are 18-44 years-old
- 26% are 45-64 years-old
- 7% are 65-74 years-old
- 6% are 75+ years-old
- Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 51% female
- 47% male
- 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 635 total. *(includes 1/28-1/30)
- 1/28: 1
- 1/29: 1
- 1/30: 2
- Vaccination rate of COVID-related deaths
- 2022
- 22 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
- 2021
- 315 unvaccinated/52 vaccinated
- 2020
- 228 unvaccinated/vaccinated N/A
- 2022
- Total unvaccinated COVID-related deaths by age
- 1 was 0-12 years-old
- 1 were 13-19 years old
- 7 were 20-29 years-old
- 5 were 30-39 years-old
- 18 were 40-49 years-old
- 33 were 50-59 years-old
- 120 were 60-69 years-old
- 169 were 70-79 years-old
- 209 were 80+ years-old
- Total vaccinated COVID-related deaths
- 0 were 0-12 years-old
- 0 were 13-19 years-old
- 0 were 20-29 years-old
- 0 were 30-39 years-old
- 2 were 40-49 years-old
- 7 were 50-59 years-old
- 6 were 60-69 years-old
- 21 were 70-79 years-old
- 32 were 80+ years-old
- 75 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 33 unvaccinated/42 vaccinated
- 52 at MVHS.
- 10 at Rome Health.
- 13 out of county.
- 12 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 13 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 44% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
- The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 60 years-old.
- The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 70 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 60% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
- Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 77% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
- 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
- 71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
- 23% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
- 71,153 booster doses have been administered.
Herkimer County
- 56 new positive tests
- 190 active cases
- 22 hospitalized
Otsego County
- 1 COVID-related death
- 49 new positive tests
- 4 hospitalized