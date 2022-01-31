 Skip to main content
Coronavirus numbers by county: Jan. 31, 2022

Updated coronavirus statistics from around the Mohawk Valley.

Oneida County

  • 547* new positive cases, 54,165 total. *(includes 1/28-1/30)
    • 1/28: 283
    • 1/29: 125
    • 1/30: 139
  • 2,423 active positive cases.
  • Vaccination rate of reported positive cases
    • 74% of reported positive cases from 1/12/22 to 1/18/22 were unvaccinated.
    • 70% of reported positive cases since July 1, 2021 were unvaccinated.
    • 9.5% positivity rate.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 4* new COVID-19-related deaths, 635 total. *(includes 1/28-1/30)
    • 1/28: 1
    • 1/29: 1
    • 1/30: 2
  • Vaccination rate of COVID-related deaths
    • 2022
      • 22 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
    • 2021
      • 315 unvaccinated/52 vaccinated
    • 2020
      • 228 unvaccinated/vaccinated N/A
  • Total unvaccinated COVID-related deaths by age
    • 1 was 0-12 years-old
    • 1 were 13-19 years old
    • 7 were 20-29 years-old
    • 5 were 30-39 years-old
    • 18 were 40-49 years-old
    • 33 were 50-59 years-old
    • 120 were 60-69 years-old
    • 169 were 70-79 years-old
    • 209 were 80+ years-old
  • Total vaccinated COVID-related deaths
    • 0 were 0-12 years-old
    • 0 were 13-19 years-old
    • 0 were 20-29 years-old
    • 0 were 30-39 years-old
    • 2 were 40-49 years-old
    • 7 were 50-59 years-old
    • 6 were 60-69 years-old
    • 21 were 70-79 years-old
    • 32 were 80+ years-old
  • 75 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 33 unvaccinated/42 vaccinated
    • 52 at MVHS.
    • 10 at Rome Health.
    • 13 out of county.
  • 12 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
    • 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
  • 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
    • 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • 13 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
    • 2 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • 44% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 60 years-old.
  • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 70 years-old.
  • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 60% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
  • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 77% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 23% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 71,153 booster doses have been administered.

Herkimer County

  • 56 new positive tests
  • 190 active cases
  • 22 hospitalized

Otsego County

  • 1 COVID-related death
  • 49 new positive tests
  • 4 hospitalized

