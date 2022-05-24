COVID-19 booster shots for kids 5 to 11 now available in Oneida County

Oneida County has COVID-19 vaccine boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 available at locations in Rome and Utica in addition to pharmacies and other locations offering the shots.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for children in this age group, recommending they receive it five months after the initial series.
The county-run sites are at 406 Elizabeth St. in Utica and 300 W. Dominick St. in Rome. To schedule an appointment at either location, call 315-798-5747.
For a list of other vaccination locations, click here.