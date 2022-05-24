 Skip to main content
COVID-19 booster shots for kids 5 to 11 now available in Oneida County

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine

Paramedic Rebecca Hoke prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old at a vaccination site in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Oneida County has COVID-19 vaccine boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 available at locations in Rome and Utica in addition to pharmacies and other locations offering the shots.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for children in this age group, recommending they receive it five months after the initial series.

The county-run sites are at 406 Elizabeth St. in Utica and 300 W. Dominick St. in Rome. To schedule an appointment at either location, call 315-798-5747.

For a list of other vaccination locations, click here.

