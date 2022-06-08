COVID-19 community levels low across Mohawk Valley, according to CDC

Most of the Mohawk Valley now has low community levels of COVID-19, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties are all in the green, after spending most of the winter with high levels of the virus.
The updated numbers are based on data from May 26 through June 1.
The community levels of COVID are calculated using the number of new hospital admissions, the percent of inpatient beds occupied and newly reported cases.
Most of the areas with continuously high community levels are in eastern New York and New York City.