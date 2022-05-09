 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east-northeast winds gusting up to 15 mph
and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated risk
for wildfire spread today across portions of central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

COVID-19 rates continue to rise across New York

COVID community map for May 9, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending face masks be worn indoors in most of upstate New York where there are high community levels of COVID-19.

The CDC calculates community levels best on new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.

Only 2.4% of counties across the country have high community COVID levels, according to the CDC, and almost all of them are in the northeast. Thirty-six New York counties are considered to have high levels, including Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis and Madison counties. That's increased by 13 over the past two weeks.

Otsego County is still considered to have medium community levels.

The CDC says all of New York State has high transmission levels, meaning there have been more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. 

According to the most recent COVID-19 data from the state released on May 6, the Mohawk Valley has a 9% positivity rate.

