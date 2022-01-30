Covid test kits handed out in Herkimer County

HERKIMER, NY – Over 200 people showed up at the East Herkimer Fire Department Sunday to receive a free at home Covid test kit.
Firefighters handed out one kit per household during the drive thru event. In total, 270 kits were handed out in less than two hours.
The Herkimer County 911 Center received over 2,000 Covid test kits and divided them up between local fire departments and organizations to hand out to the community.
“Because of the rise in Covid numbers, there has been a big demand,” said East Herkimer Fire Chief Jeff Gilbo. “Plus, people have to end up paying for Covid tests so the 911 Center gave us 270 of them. They got 2,700 total, but they distributed them out to different departments throughout Herkimer County”.
Fire departments from Herkimer, Little Falls, and Ilion, will be handing out test kits Monday thru Friday during business hours until they run out.