Federal government reimbursing MVHS $16 million for COVID expenses

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is getting a reimbursement of more than $16 million from the federal government for money spent on COVID-19 response and staffing.
The money covers costs associated with operations and staffing for emergency department treatment, inpatient care and clinical laboratory services that increased exponentially during the height of the pandemic.
This is in addition to the $3.6 million in federal funding MVHS already received for personal protective equipment, disinfectant supplies and other COVID-19 emergency expenses.
“Upstate New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this major $16 million boost, the Mohawk Valley and its incredible workforce will receive the dollars they need, and so very much deserve, to keep saving lives,” said U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The funding is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.