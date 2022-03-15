 Skip to main content
FEMA funds still available to cover funeral costs for those who died from COVID-19

  Updated
Virus Outbreak Biden Funeral Assistance

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as launches a new campaign to raise awareness for the aid to the families of the more than 965,000 people who have died in the U.S. from the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19.

The announcement Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes as FEMA launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to the families of the more than 965,000 people who have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program provides up to $9,000 per funeral and covers COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 20, 2020. The average amount awarded per death is $6,500.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the program has helped provide people with "critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and widespread loss."

For more information or to apply for the assistance, click here.

