FEMA funds still available to cover funeral costs for those who died from COVID-19

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as launches a new campaign to raise awareness for the aid to the families of the more than 965,000 people who have died in the U.S. from the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)