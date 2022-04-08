Free COVID-19 at-home test giveaways in Rome, Utica

Oneida County is distributing 4,000 more COVID-19 home test kits in Rome and Utica on Friday.
This is part of an effort at the state and local levels to increase accessibility to testing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“At this stage in the pandemic, testing is essential to keep us on the road to normalcy,” Picente said. “Home test kits make it extremely easy to ensure you are not spreading the virus to your family, friends, co-workers or among school populations. Oneida County will continue to make sure these tools are available to everyone who needs them.”
The tests will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffiss International Airport, 706 Hangar Road in Rome, and on Water Street in Utica. Those going to the Water Street giveaway should enter from Whitesboro Street by PJ Green and exit on Railroad Street by Union Station.
Each car will receive four test kits while supplies last.