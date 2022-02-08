Free N95 masks available at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores this week

A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sits outside the pharmacy at this Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The Biden administration is making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents. Authorities note the masks' offer better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)