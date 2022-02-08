Free N95 masks available at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores this week

Federally provided N95 masks will be distributed for free at Price Chopper stores this week.
Tables will be set up at the center of the stores or at the pharmacies starting Tuesday.
The Rome store had masks available Tuesday, but Utica stores aren’t expected to hand them out until Wednesday. All locations should have masks available by Wednesday at the latest.
Each customer will receive up to three of the N95 masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19.