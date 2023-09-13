Governor: 'COVID Vaccine is On Its Way to New York'

STATE OF NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone ages six months and older should get the updated COVID vaccines this fall.
New York's governor said they're on the way.
They shipped last night.
Governor Kathy Hochul said most people are taking at-home COVID-19 tests and not reporting results, so it's hard to get an accurate number of cases.
However, hospitalization statistics don't lie.
She said hospitalizations have been ticking up since mid-July.
In New York State, 80 percent of those in the hospital are people 65 and older.
As for COVID-related deaths, 88 percent are people 65 and older.
"As someone who turned 65 a couple weeks ago, I'm not excited about these numbers, but I will be getting my vaccine very soon," Hochul said.
Hochul said that she spoke with the FDA about vaccines.
"The COVID vaccine is on its way to New York," she said.
“I'm calling on New Yorkers once again, as we have many, many times: take the right precautions, and we can handle this. There's no need to be careless. We have the tools we need—treatment, tests, masks. But the best, most effective way to deal with this is getting the vaccine. It's coming; it’ll be available, so let's use it,” Hochul said.