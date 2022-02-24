Hochul urging COVID testing for students following midwinter break

As midwinter break wraps up for most students, New York is still holding off on lifting mask mandates in schools.
Gov. Kathy Hochul gave a COVID update Thursday, saying cases have been steadily declining and hospitalizations have been decreasing for 42 days straight.
Earlier this month, the governor said the state would reconsider masks in schools following midwinter break, which ends Sunday.
Hochul urged parents to get kids vaccinated and test them the first week back from break.
"With more children vaccinated we're in a much better place so we are prepared to stay on the same timeline that I've been laying out for weeks now, of what we're going to continue looking at as we make decisions on the school masks and this will always be driven by the data that is in front of us,” said Hochul.
Test kits were sent home with many students before break, and Hochul says they will be available when they return next week.
Hochul previously advised parents to test kids the day they return and again three days later.