Is herd immunity for Covid-19 still possible?

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL NEW YORK... Relative humidity will drop as low as 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The highest winds will be in the Finger Lakes. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which remains in effect until May 14.