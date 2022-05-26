Local children taking part in Covid vaccine clinical trials

Hugh Reale, of New Hartford, doesn't know it, but he’s playing a part in U.S. medical history. His parents put him in a clinical trial for Pfizer's Covid vaccine for kids under age 5. Not a decision they made lightly, but one they feel good about.
"I feel that we had a front-row seat to the pandemic because my mom's a nurse in NY City and she worked at one of the very first pop-up hospitals for Covid and we really felt helpless as to what can we do to help all this time, and I felt like this is an opportunity where we can contribute to ending the pandemic," says Hugh’s mother, Caroline Gable Reale.
They've been to Rochester about seven times in the past year, as part of the clinical trial. It was double blind. Initially, neither they nor the person administrating the shot knew if it was the vaccine or a placebo. Six months in, they learned their son got the placebo. Asked if they wanted to continue in the trial and for Hugh to get the three vaccines, they said yes.
“No reactions, no fever, no nothing," says Reale.
And then, a close call that bolstered their confidence in their choice.
“Just last week, he was exposed to someone that I know had Covid and he didn't get sick and I just feel a little more comfortable and grateful to know that he is protected," says Reale.
The Jensen family, of New Hartford, put their son, Colin, in the Moderna clinical trial, but for different reasons.
“Really, we want to get him vaccinated as quickly as possible," said mom, Sarah Jensen. “He also has a history of fibral seizures so if he got Covid and got a high fever, we didn't want him to have seizures. Really, we wanted to protect him.”
The Jensens don't yet know if 21-month-old Colin got a placebo or the vaccine, but they have their suspicions.
“It's a three quarter chance of getting the vaccine. We think he did get it. After each of his shots, he was symptomatic a little bit and grumpy, low appetite. He didn't get a fever. His arm got very red and swollen the second time," says Jensen.
And, Colin got Covid in January, after the shots, and was barely sick at all. The Reales know not all parents agree with their choice. Neither family is trying to influence anyone; just sharing their own experience.
“Some people are like, ‘I would never do that. I could never put my child in a a clinical trial'. But for me, I know that we are contributing to the end of the pandemic. All science is an experiment and to get to where we are for all of the vaccines that we have, someone had to take that risk," says Reale.