Long Island nurses charged after allegedly making $1.5 million forging fake vaccine cards

  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccine card

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Two nurses on New York's Long Island have been accused of forging fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Julie DeVuono, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are charged with felony forgery.

They were arraigned in court Friday. Urraro's lawyer is urging people not to rush to judgment and says he looks forward to showing defects in the investigation.

A message was left for DeVuono's attorney. Prosecutors say the nurses charged $220 for fake adult vaccination cards.

