Masks no longer required on public transportation in New York

Christina Phillips, of Yonkers, N.Y., checks her smart phone as she waits for the 7:58 train on the Hudson line to leave Grand Central Terminal, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in New York. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it is facing a "financial calamity" as ridership on subways and commuter rail lines has nose-dived as people stay home to avoid coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)