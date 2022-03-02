Masks not required in schools for the first time since start of pandemic

For many students, Wednesday represented a return to normal. For the littlest ones-the kindergarteners and first-graders-it was a new normal.
"First when we first got here, he didn't understand, he was like ‘where's my mask? I said ‘oh, honey, you don't have to wear your mask today’ and he ran right in. He's not used to it. He doesn't know. He doesn't know any different," said Adriana Lewis, parent of a first-grader at Jefferson Elementary School, in Utica.
Some students seemed to have an easier time adjusting to the return to a ‘normal’ they never knew, than their parents did.
“My son was very adamant, ‘I'm not wearing a mask, mom.’ Mom, on the other hand...” said Lynn DePalma, laughing. DePalma also is the parent of a Jefferson student.
There was a mix of masked and unmasked students at the elementary school. And that, says Superintendent Bruce Karam, is the beauty of it.
“The nice thing about it is if a parent wants their child to continue to wear masks, they can, it's the parent's decision. And if a staff member, a teacher, wants to continue to wear a mask, they can, also,” said Karam. "Maybe there's light at the end of the tunnel, now; we're coming to an end. That's what we're all hoping for right now."