Monkeypox, COVID-19 vaccines available at upcoming clinics in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at two upcoming vaccination clinics in Herkimer.

The first will be held on Oct. 19 and the second on Oct. 26, both at Herkimer County Public Health’s main office on the third floor of 301 N. Washington St.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and appointments must be made ahead of time by calling 315-867-1176.

The initial COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those 6 months and older, as well as the bivalent booster for those 12 and older or over 18, depending on the brand.

Those who’d like to receive a monkeypox vaccine must meet the state’s eligibility criteria below:

Recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days or high risk of future exposure.

Those at high risk of a recent exposure, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in locations where monkeypox is spreading.

