New York City health officials urge return to indoor masking

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City public health officials are urging residents to return to indoor mask-wearing, noting how they’re seeing “high levels” of COVID-19 infection.
To help slow the spread, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommended in a tweet posted Friday that “all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.”
Omicron remains the dominant variant in New York City and the BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sublineages account for most of the current cases in the city, according to the department.