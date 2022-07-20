New York developing Fall Action Plan in preparation for possible COVID-19 surge

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the development of a Fall Action Plan to continue combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hochul says the plan will address any potential COVID surges later this year.
"My team is working around the clock to bolster our preparedness against future pandemic surges and other related public health emergencies both in the short-term and the long-term. We've made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, and we remain vigilant in making sure that New York State emerges stronger than ever before,” Hochul said.
Part of the plan is a strategy for returning to school, including the distribution of 3 million tests to districts before the beginning of the school year. The governor says mask requirements will depend on the numbers.
"We don't currently, based on today's numbers, anticipate the need for masks in the classrooms. But I'm going to reserve the right to return to this policy if the numbers change, the circumstances change, and the severity of the illness has changed, so, God forbid there's a variant that affects kids more severely,” Hochul said.
COVID vaccination and treatment initiatives are also in the works, including promoting access to medication, which can be sought through the statewide hotline at 888-873-2869.
Preparations are also being made with local hospital systems and locations that can become mass vaccination sites if needed.