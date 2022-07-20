 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New York developing Fall Action Plan in preparation for possible COVID-19 surge

  • Updated
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the development of a Fall Action Plan to continue combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul says the plan will address any potential COVID surges later this year.

"My team is working around the clock to bolster our preparedness against future pandemic surges and other related public health emergencies both in the short-term and the long-term. We've made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, and we remain vigilant in making sure that New York State emerges stronger than ever before,” Hochul said.

Part of the plan is a strategy for returning to school, including the distribution of 3 million tests to districts before the beginning of the school year. The governor says mask requirements will depend on the numbers.

"We don't currently, based on today's numbers, anticipate the need for masks in the classrooms. But I'm going to reserve the right to return to this policy if the numbers change, the circumstances change, and the severity of the illness has changed, so, God forbid there's a variant that affects kids more severely,” Hochul said.

COVID vaccination and treatment initiatives are also in the works, including promoting access to medication, which can be sought through the statewide hotline at 888-873-2869.

Preparations are also being made with local hospital systems and locations that can become mass vaccination sites if needed.

