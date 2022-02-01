 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

New York holding virtual panel discussion on 'long COVID'

  • Updated
  • 0

A panel of experts will come together Thursday to discuss 'long COVID' symptoms. The public can view the discussion online.

New York State will hold a virtual event Thursday featuring a panel of experts discussing how to identify and treat long-term COVID-19 symptoms, and how the state can implement policies to address 'long COVID.'

Public health specialists, clinicians, social scientists, patient advocates and others will talk about their experience with ‘long COVID’ and how the state can develop policies and programs to address the issues.

"As New York continues its battle against COVID-19, we are taking action to address the impacts of ‘long COVID,’ which include a wide range of symptoms that continue to adversely affect the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "New York State is convening a panel of the foremost experts in public health - the first event of its kind for the State - to gather information, pinpoint challenges and create solutions to provide New Yorkers with the treatment, support and resources they need to recover. I applaud our partners at the Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals for their continued efforts to help ensure we are leading the nation in our fight against Long COVID."

The free virtual event is open to the public and will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Here is the schedule:

  • 8:45 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Introduction from State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett
  • 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: A research panel will further define what is currently known including epidemiological aspects of the condition, biological causes, groups most severely affected, and current research efforts.
  • 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: An expert clinical care panel will discuss the various clinical manifestations and presentations of long COVID, risk factors, and treatment guidelines in various populations and settings across age, race/ethnicity, and geography.
  • 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: A integrated panel focusing on policy and functional outcomes will provide recommendations for policies, programs, and initiatives that NYS can use as a framework to address long COVID and aid in the physical, social, and psychological recovery of individuals impacted by long COVID.

To register for the event, click here.

Recommended for you