New York holding virtual panel discussion on 'long COVID'

New York State will hold a virtual event Thursday featuring a panel of experts discussing how to identify and treat long-term COVID-19 symptoms, and how the state can implement policies to address 'long COVID.'
Public health specialists, clinicians, social scientists, patient advocates and others will talk about their experience with ‘long COVID’ and how the state can develop policies and programs to address the issues.
"As New York continues its battle against COVID-19, we are taking action to address the impacts of ‘long COVID,’ which include a wide range of symptoms that continue to adversely affect the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "New York State is convening a panel of the foremost experts in public health - the first event of its kind for the State - to gather information, pinpoint challenges and create solutions to provide New Yorkers with the treatment, support and resources they need to recover. I applaud our partners at the Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals for their continued efforts to help ensure we are leading the nation in our fight against Long COVID."
The free virtual event is open to the public and will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Here is the schedule:
- 8:45 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Introduction from State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett
- 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: A research panel will further define what is currently known including epidemiological aspects of the condition, biological causes, groups most severely affected, and current research efforts.
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: An expert clinical care panel will discuss the various clinical manifestations and presentations of long COVID, risk factors, and treatment guidelines in various populations and settings across age, race/ethnicity, and geography.
- 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: A integrated panel focusing on policy and functional outcomes will provide recommendations for policies, programs, and initiatives that NYS can use as a framework to address long COVID and aid in the physical, social, and psychological recovery of individuals impacted by long COVID.
To register for the event, click here.