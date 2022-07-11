New York launches new treatment hotline for those with COVID-19

New York State has launched a new hotline to help people who have COVID-19, but don't have a health care provider, find treatment and other resources.
The hotline, 888-873-2869, was launched by the New York State Department of Health in partnership with the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.
By calling the hotline, patients will get evaluated by health professionals who have the training to prescribe treatment, like Paxlovid or Molnupiravir, or give referrals if needed.
The hotline is available to all New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 regardless of income or health insurance coverage.
"As new strains of COVID continue to attack our more vulnerable communities, it is critical that we use all resources available to us to continue to fight this virus. The hotline is crucial to ensuring those who have difficulty leaving their home to access healthcare get the help they need,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.
The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Evaluations can also be completed through The COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website.