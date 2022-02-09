 Skip to main content
New York lifts mask mandate in public places, but keeps requirement in schools

The indoor mask mandate in New York will expire in most places Feb. 10. Masks will still be required in schools, health care facilities and on public transportation.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mask mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools.

The broad rule requiring masks in places like shops and offices was put in place in mid-December as the omicron variant of the virus began infecting huge numbers of New Yorkers.

It was set to expire Thursday.

Hochul lifts mandate

Hochul has been saying she wants to see vaccination rates for children increase before she gets rid of a state requirement for masks in schools. 

She said she will reevaluate masks in schools after February break, which ends Feb. 28 for most.

Hochul says the mask requirement will also remain in place in health care settings, correctional facilities, nursing homes, homeless shelters and on public transportation.

Masks still required at some places

