New York State mask mandate for hospitals and healthcare facilities to expire Sunday

Utica, N.Y.--The mask mandate for hospitals in New York state will be expiring tomorrow and will not be renewed. Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department will not seek a renewal of the regulation that had been in effect since the pandemic started in 2020.
New York was one of the last states that still had mandates for hospitals and health care settings after the CDC loosened its guidance back in September. The state says that individual hospitals can create their own policies on whether to require masks.
NEWSChannel 2 reached out to some local hospitals. MVHS says that the mask mandate will stay in place for now, Bassett Healthcare says they too plan on keeping it in place. Rome Health also says they will continue to ask visitors to mask up for the time being.