Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front moves through in
the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and snow
squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the strongest
winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

New York won't enforce booster mandate for health care workers amid staffing shortages

Vaccine syringe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State health officials said Friday that New York will not enforce its mandate requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 boosters in light of concerns about staffing shortages.

Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed to a troubling rise in breakthrough infections when she announced the mandate in January.

Her administration set a deadline of Feb. 21. But state health commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday that the decision to drop enforcement of the mandate reflects the reality that booster rates remain low, particularly in nursing homes.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney released the following statement about the decision:

“This reversal is a win for our healthcare heroes. It averted what would have truly been a disaster for Upstate hospitals and the communities they serve. However, it is not the end of the fight. Our hospitals are still facing unprecedented staffing shortages because of Governor Hochul’s existing vaccine mandate. Many local providers have experienced a 100% increase in staff turnover, and upstate hospitals are facing a 25% vacancy rate.

"Just to continue delivering vital services, hospitals have been forced to rely on visiting nurses or even the National Guard. Governor Hochul should not stop at just scrapping the booster mandate – she should also reverse her existing vaccine mandate for healthcare workers to ensure our communities have access to the care they deserve and that our healthcare heroes can return to work doing what they love.”

