New York won't enforce booster mandate for health care workers amid staffing shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State health officials said Friday that New York will not enforce its mandate requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 boosters in light of concerns about staffing shortages.
Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed to a troubling rise in breakthrough infections when she announced the mandate in January.
Her administration set a deadline of Feb. 21. But state health commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday that the decision to drop enforcement of the mandate reflects the reality that booster rates remain low, particularly in nursing homes.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney released the following statement about the decision:
“This reversal is a win for our healthcare heroes. It averted what would have truly been a disaster for Upstate hospitals and the communities they serve. However, it is not the end of the fight. Our hospitals are still facing unprecedented staffing shortages because of Governor Hochul’s existing vaccine mandate. Many local providers have experienced a 100% increase in staff turnover, and upstate hospitals are facing a 25% vacancy rate.
"Just to continue delivering vital services, hospitals have been forced to rely on visiting nurses or even the National Guard. Governor Hochul should not stop at just scrapping the booster mandate – she should also reverse her existing vaccine mandate for healthcare workers to ensure our communities have access to the care they deserve and that our healthcare heroes can return to work doing what they love.”