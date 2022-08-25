Novavax Covid-19 vaccine now available in Oneida County

There's a new Covid-19 vaccine in town. Novavax has a core difference from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines that have been around more than a year.
"It's what's called a protein subunit vaccine, so it's not an MRNA vaccine. It contains pieces of that spike protein that you see on the virus itself, and that triggers your immune system to respond to that spike protein," says Oneida County Deputy Public Health Director Katie Mungari.
In clinical trials, it's caused the same side effects as the other vaccines. But health officials note -- there's a difference between making you sick and causing side effects or a reaction.
"It is no live virus. You will not get sick from this. It is not the whole virus, it's just that spike protein, so it's not the virus itself, it's only a piece of it," says Mungari.
Novavax is currently only a primary series, meaning two doses, three to eight weeks apart, but no approved booster, yet.
"It's not better or worse, it's just a different alternative," says Mungari. "Efficacy wise, they're on the same level, in the 90 percentile efficacy. But everybody's health history is different. There are people who couldn't get the MRNA vaccine because they had a side effect. There's people who were nervous about MRNA vaccines in general. It's an alternative."
The Novavax is available through the Oneida County Health Department clinics in Utica and Rome. The Rome clinic is only open on Mondays but the Utica location is open Monday through Friday.
Call the Oneida County Health Department for an appointment at 315-798-5747. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are still available as well.
Novavax has emergency use authorization from the FDA, but is not yet fully approved.