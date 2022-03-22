NY health commissioner doesn't expect 'steep surge' from new COVID variant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases as a new omicron subvariant grows more prevalent in the state.
"At this point, even with the rise in cases in the BA.2, which is a sub-lineage of Omicron variant, we don't expect to see a steep surge in cases in New York State. At the moment, BA.2 comprises about 42% of all the cases here in the state it has been rising over the past couple of months, but we have not seen the kind of rate of growth and this dominance that we've seen in the UK and in Europe," said New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.
State health commissioner Mary Bassett said Monday that the variant commonly known as “stealth omicron" now represents 42% of all cases in New York.
New York state averaged around 2,100 new COVID-19 cases per day last week, according to state health officials. That’s up 32% from the previous week.
The state’s data doesn’t include results from at-home COVID-19 tests.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York has fallen from 12,700 in early January to around 900 Sunday.