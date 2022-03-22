 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

NYC may lift rules requiring face masks for children under 5

  • Updated
School kids with masks

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to lift requirements that children under age 5 wear face masks in school.

Adams on Tuesday said that he will make masks optional for those in daycare and prekindergarten starting April 4 if case rates and the risk of the virus spreading remain low.

The Democratic mayor two weeks ago lifted several pandemic-related rules, including requirements in place since the start of the pandemic that students 5 and older to wear masks in school.

The mayor kept the rule in place for younger children who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

