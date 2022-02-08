Oneida County executive urges Gov. Hochul to end mask mandate

Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, on Twitter, urged Governor Kathy Hochul to end the statewide mask mandate Thursday, February 10th-it's current expiration date.
County Executive Picente instituted his own mandate in December. Governor Hochul instituted one the next day, thereby vacating Picente's. The county executive says the numbers say it's time to end the mandate.
"It took us til June, I think, to get to a day where we have zero cases. If you look at the numbers the way they're trending now, that may come as soon as March or even April, at the latest," says Picente.
Picente also says there is nothing more to be done right now.
"We've done all we could. So many people have gotten it, greatest percentage we're gonna see is vaccinated. The small businesses have suffered because people don't wanna wear masks and are worried about it. If you look around the country, there's only nine states right now that have mandates in," says Picente.
The county executive added that, even if the state mandate goes away Thursday, the county still require visitors and unvaccinated staff to wear masks in the county building.
Governor Hochul is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.