Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has provided emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the updated shots.
The doses will be available to those who had their last booster more than two months ago, but there are still age restrictions in place.
“Oneida County has pre-ordered equal numbers of the Moderna booster, which is for 18-year-olds and up and the Pfizer booster, which is for 12-year-olds and up,” said Dan Gilmore, Oneida County director of public health.
Following the CDC recommendation, the boosters could be distributed as soon as next week.
After they arrive, the Rome clinic on West Dominick Street will have the boosters available every Monday and the Utica clinic on Elizabeth Street Monday through Friday.