Oneida County reports no new COVID-19 deaths over last week, less than 50 cases per day

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19

Oneida County COVID-19 statistics from March 10 - 17:

  • 265 new positive cases, 57,386 total.
    • 3/10: 29
    • 3/11: 37
    • 3/12: 18
    • 3/13: 22
    • 3/14: 22
    • 3/15: 44
    • 3/16: 44
    • 3/17: 49
  • 326 active positive cases.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 0 new COVID-19-related deaths, 662 total.
  • 9 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 4 at MVHS.
    • 3 at Rome Health.
    • 2 out of county.
    • 1 of total hospitalized in ICU.
  • None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 78% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 79,243 booster doses have been administered

