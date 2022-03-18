Oneida County reports no new COVID-19 deaths over last week, less than 50 cases per day

Oneida County COVID-19 statistics from March 10 - 17:
- 265 new positive cases, 57,386 total.
- 3/10: 29
- 3/11: 37
- 3/12: 18
- 3/13: 22
- 3/14: 22
- 3/15: 44
- 3/16: 44
- 3/17: 49
- 326 active positive cases.
- Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 3% are 0-4 years-old
- 7% are 5-11 years-old
- 7% are 12-17 years-old
- 44% are 18-44 years-old
- 26% are 45-64 years-old
- 7% are 65-74 years-old
- 6% are 75+ years-old
- Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 51% female
- 47% male
- 0 new COVID-19-related deaths, 662 total.
- 9 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 4 at MVHS.
- 3 at Rome Health.
- 2 out of county.
- 1 of total hospitalized in ICU.
- None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 78% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
- 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
- 25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
- 79,243 booster doses have been administered