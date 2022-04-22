Oneida, Herkimer counties see spike in COVID-19 cases

Oneida and Herkimer counties are now listed as areas with high "community levels" of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday morning.
New York has one of the highest transmission rates in the country overall, according to statistics from the CDC.
Otsego County is still at a medium level.
The CDC recommends people who live in high-transmission counties resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces.
According to state data, there were 161 new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County on Friday, 35 in Herkimer County and 18 in Otsego County.