Otsego County at 'high' community level of COVID-19; number of cases double since March

Otsego County reached a high community level of COVID-19 Friday, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oneida and Herkimer counties have been in the “high” category since last month, but Otsego County stayed steadily in the “medium” category until Friday.
The CDC calculates community levels of COVID-19 using the number of cases per 100,000 people as well as the number of new admissions and inpatient bed metrics for local hospitals.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health, there are 312 cases per 100,000 people, with two people in the hospital.
On Friday, 48 new cases were reported.
Otsego County health officials say there have already been 859 new cases in the county so far this month, compared to 369 in March and 789 in April.
When a county reaches a high community level of COVID, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors.