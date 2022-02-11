Rally against masks and mandates held in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Around 100 people were gathered outside of the federal courthouse in Utica Friday to protest mandates and masks in schools.
A post about #MandateFreedom rallies has been circulating on social media, encouraging people to pull kids out of school, call out of work and close businesses for the day Friday to boycott state pandemic mandates like masks and vaccine requirements.
Several adults and some kids were at the Utica rally Friday morning, which started at 11 a.m.
The indoor mask mandate in New York expired Thursday, but people are still required to wear them in certain places like health care facilities and schools.
The people at the rally held signs that read “Unmask our Kids” and "Stop All Mandates."
Rallies were also supposed to take place in cities in all of the states’ nine other regions, including in Watertown and Syracuse.