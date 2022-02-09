Reactions: Masks remain in NY schools for now

Governor Hochul will let the statewide indoor mask mandate expire tomorrow, as planned, with a few exceptions. Among those exceptions, schools.
“So after this break, parents will have test kits for their children. We want them to test the day after they come back and again three days later and let the school know if your child tests positive, keep them home," said Hochul, Wednesday. "After the break, after we've had kids tested, we are going to make an assessment, that first week in March."
This Jefferson Elementary School student, in Utica, is disappointed.
"I don't like masks because it's hard to breathe in them," says Andreilys, Ramirez.
Her mom thinks it's safe to unmask.
“For example, in my family everybody got Covid, but my daughter, no, so it's not fair for six, seven hour into the school with mask," says Sorelis Ramirez.
Now, schools gear up for another mass distribution of at-home Covid test kits.
“So yes, we are right in the process right now. in fact, we met today on that," says Utica School Superintendent, Bruce Karam.
As many prepare to lose the masks tomorrow, with schools to possibly join them in early March, masks might not be the only Covid-related daily reminders going away.
“We’re gonna start pulling back on the daily release of numbers, because if we're gonna get back to normal, we have to get back to normal entirely," says Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr. “It’s about the constant piece of Covid that's become our lives for two years that now it's time for us to move forward."