Siena Poll: 58% of New Yorkers believe schools should hold off on lifting mask mandate

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – More than half of New York voters -- about 58% -- believe schools should keep mask requirements in place until data from early March can be collected and reviewed, according to a Siena Poll.
The poll shows 30% of people say the school masks mandate should have ended already and 10% want it to end next week after midwinter break.
“While nearly two-thirds of voters without children at home support waiting for March data to decide on the school mask mandate, state and school officials face a ‘lose/lose’ proposition with their constituents most closely affected by this decision – regardless of the decision – since voters with children under 18 in their household are closely divided between waiting for data to decide and masks should have been off already,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.
As far as the public indoor mask mandate in New York, some voters think it should still be in place.
“There is no clear consensus on mandating masks in indoor public spaces. Half of voters want the mandate finished – 20% said February 10 was the right time to end it and 31% said it should have ended earlier,” Greenberg said. “Still, a plurality of voters, 45%, say the indoor mask mandate should remain in place.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state department of health would reassess the need for masks in schools following midwinter break.